FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Lowered by Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.