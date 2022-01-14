FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Lowered by Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.