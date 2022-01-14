FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Raised by Truist Securities (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

