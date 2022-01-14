FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Reduced by Analyst

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $17,945,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

