FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

INFY opened at $25.60 on Friday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.