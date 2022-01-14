FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The firm had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

