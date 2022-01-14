FY2022 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted by William Blair

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Duluth in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $426.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

