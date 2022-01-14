FY2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increased by KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

