FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Decreased by Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.33 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.27.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.