FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

