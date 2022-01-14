FY2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

