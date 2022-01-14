FY2024 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Topcon
Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.
