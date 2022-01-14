Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 830.5% in December

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 830.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAXY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 7,699,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
