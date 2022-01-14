Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 830.5% in December

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 830.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 7,699,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

