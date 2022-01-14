GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.38 ($47.02).

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €43.55 ($49.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($54.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

