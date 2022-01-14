Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $715,000 Position in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTAI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in FCF International Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in FCF International Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FCF International Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FCF International Quality ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

BATS TTAI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. FCF International Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

