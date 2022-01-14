Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 145,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

