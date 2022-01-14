German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.08. 90,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

