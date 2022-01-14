Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.71%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

