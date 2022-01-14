GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,263,598 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $45.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.