Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.83. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1,599 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

