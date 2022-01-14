Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Up 69.7%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) rose 69.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 13,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 4,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.