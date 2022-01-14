Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.35

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $27.66. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 25,926 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $387.37 million, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,940 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

