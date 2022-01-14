Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,726,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.67% of Global Payments worth $306,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $149.24 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

