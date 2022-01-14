Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.07.

GPN stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

