Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $28.21 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

