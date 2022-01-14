Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 91.1% in December

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

