Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 91.1% in December

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
