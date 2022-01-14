Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 220,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

