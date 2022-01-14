Gordon Haskett Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

