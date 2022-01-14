Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $32,176.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.08 or 0.07652999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.56 or 1.00106272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068540 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,612 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

