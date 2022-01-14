Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.81

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 237656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

