Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

