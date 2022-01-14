Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 84,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 457,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

