Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX opened at $13.29 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 54,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.