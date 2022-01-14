Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

GBNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.