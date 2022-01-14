Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.82

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.82 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.78). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.82), with a volume of 732,484 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.82. The company has a market capitalization of £704.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.76.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($55,166.12).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

