Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 162 ($2.20).
GNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($55,166.12).
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
