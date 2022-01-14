Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 162 ($2.20).

GNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.85), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($55,166.12).

GNC stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 133.80 ($1.82). 732,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.82. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £704.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

