GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.51. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 8,657 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

