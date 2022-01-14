Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OMAB traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

