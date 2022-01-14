Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.20

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.20 and last traded at $215.73, with a volume of 41886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.59.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

