Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after buying an additional 625,100 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.