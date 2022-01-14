Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA opened at $163.00 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

