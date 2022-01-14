Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

