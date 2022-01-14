Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,564 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN opened at $92.19 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

