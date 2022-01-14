Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 434 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.70. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,153 shares of company stock worth $66,520,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.