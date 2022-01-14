Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

