Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 534,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.45 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

