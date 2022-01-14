Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

