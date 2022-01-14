Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 137,700 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.71% of MasTec worth $45,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

