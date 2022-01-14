Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,976 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Loop Industries worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter worth $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 154.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $435.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.03. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOOP shares. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

