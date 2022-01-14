Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $33,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.67. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,299. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

