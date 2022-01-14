Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $354,350,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $64.42. 54,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.